Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troy Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Troy Edwards, MD
Dr. Troy Edwards, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocoee, FL.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
Urology Central of Florida LLC10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 285, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 298-6950
- 2 7301 Stonerock Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 298-6950
Physician Associates LLC5151 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Windermere, FL 34786 Directions (407) 298-6950
Physician Associates LLC2101 Park Center Dr Ste 130, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 298-6950
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Edwards for a consult. He was courteous, direct, humorous and extremely knowledgeable about my condition. He explained thoroughly and clearly my options and made me feel totally at ease. I'm so glad I was referred to him.
About Dr. Troy Edwards, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edwards speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
