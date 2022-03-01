Dr. Troy Elander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Elander, MD
Overview of Dr. Troy Elander, MD
Dr. Troy Elander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Elander's Office Locations
Elander Eye Care242 26TH ST, Santa Monica, CA 90402 Directions (310) 393-0634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Always returns calls the same day if it is necessary. His staff is professional & helpful. I am grateful for the excellent work he has done on my eye.
About Dr. Troy Elander, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elander has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.