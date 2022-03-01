Overview of Dr. Troy Elander, MD

Dr. Troy Elander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.



Dr. Elander works at Elander Eye Medical Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.