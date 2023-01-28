Dr. Troy Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Ellis, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They graduated from Columbia University.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
Beatrice Keller Clinic Peoria13943 N 91st Ave Ste C101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 972-3992Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Arizona Foundation
- Banner Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always friendly, thorough and easy to talk with. After a very complete exam and conversation, he will always ask if there is anything else you need. The staff at Beatrice Keller Clinic is also friendly and helpful. Thanks to all of you.
About Dr. Troy Ellis, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1356491997
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- College of Physicians & Surgeons
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
478 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.