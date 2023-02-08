See All General Dentists in Middleburg Heights, OH
Dr. Troy Frazee, MD

Dentistry
4.7 (268)
Map Pin Small Middleburg Heights, OH
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Troy Frazee, MD

Dr. Troy Frazee, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Frazee works at Western Reserve Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Middleburg Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frazee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Western Reserve Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    7232 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (234) 239-3207
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Dental Implant
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Dental Implant

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Pre-Prosthetic Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Nationwide
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 268 ratings
    Patient Ratings (268)
    5 Star
    (238)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr. was very knowledgeable, professional. office staff was very professional and friendly (:
    Anonymous — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Troy Frazee, MD
    About Dr. Troy Frazee, MD

    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1689609034
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center - Cleveland, Ohio
    Internship
    • Huron/Hillcrest Hospitals (Cleveland Clinic Health System)
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Frazee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frazee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frazee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frazee works at Western Reserve Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Middleburg Heights, OH. View the full address on Dr. Frazee’s profile.

    268 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

