Dr. Troy Glembot, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Troy Glembot, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Glembot works at Valley Health Metabolic and Bariatric Program in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Health Bariatric Surgeon
    1870 Amherst St Ste F, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 536-0010
  2. 2
    Vhwmc Bariatric Program
    347 Westside Station Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 536-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2020
    Excellent surgeon with outstanding support team
    — Dec 08, 2020
    About Dr. Troy Glembot, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639164858
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    • Bridgewater College
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Glembot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glembot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glembot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glembot works at Valley Health Metabolic and Bariatric Program in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Glembot’s profile.

    Dr. Glembot has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glembot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Glembot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glembot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glembot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glembot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

