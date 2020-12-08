Overview

Dr. Troy Glembot, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Glembot works at Valley Health Metabolic and Bariatric Program in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.