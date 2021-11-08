Dr. Goldberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troy Goldberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Goldberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Locations
- 1 16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 700, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 256-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Goldberg for 10 years and am shocked to see the negative reviews and comments on this site. He is an excellent psychiatrist with a gentle and compassionate manner. His office is efficient and friendly. I would recommend taking the negative reviews with a grain of salt. Some people are easily offended and some oddly hostile when assessing mental health professionals. This is a risk that excellent practitioners working in the field have to take. I wonder also about the motives of people who leave reviews that are this targeted and aggressive. It is troubling to see.
About Dr. Troy Goldberg, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689893042
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goldberg speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
