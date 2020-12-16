Dr. Troy Guthrie Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthrie Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Guthrie Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Troy Guthrie Jr, MD
Dr. Troy Guthrie Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Guthrie Jr's Office Locations
National Pet Scan Duval LLC425 N Lee St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 427-1250
Pamela L Juba653-1 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 383-1021
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent over 11 years of treating me.
About Dr. Troy Guthrie Jr, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1073500328
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guthrie Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guthrie Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guthrie Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guthrie Jr has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guthrie Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie Jr.
