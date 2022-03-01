Dr. Troy Harris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Harris, DPM
Dr. Troy Harris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Podiatrist On Call, LLC2720 Park St Ste 210, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Directions (904) 707-8769
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and Caring I took my mother to see Dr. Troy Harris three different times. Each visit was a wonderful experience. Dr. Harris was very kind and compassionate with my mother. Two great-toe ingrown toe nail removals and one hammer-toe correction procedure. The care after the services is what stood out the most. He cares about his patients. He is available by phone or text. He replies quickly and getting an appointment is easy. We were able to schedule appointments on a Saturday and a holiday. I highly recommend Dr. Harris. He is a great podiatrist.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1699053819
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- Birmingham-Southern College
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
