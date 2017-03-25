Dr. Troy Kerner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Kerner, DO
Overview of Dr. Troy Kerner, DO
Dr. Troy Kerner, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Kerner works at
Dr. Kerner's Office Locations
-
1
Gregory J. Lynch D.o. PC1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 307, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 891-1430
-
2
Bergman Pharmacy970 Town Center Dr Ste C-15, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 891-1430
-
3
St. Mary Medical Center1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Kerner repaired my inguinal hernia at St Mary's hospital in Langhorne in January 2017. Doctor Kerners genuine care and surgical skills are second to no one. In February 2017 I had three episodes of gallbladder attacks so I consulted Dr Kerner once again who sent me for an ultrasound to confirm I had gallstones. On March 23, 2017 Dr Kerner removed my gallbladder laparoscopically and once again he did a flawless job. I am on the road to recovery. There is no better surgeon in Bucks County
About Dr. Troy Kerner, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1780607317
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerner has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.