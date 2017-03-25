See All General Surgeons in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Troy Kerner, DO

General Surgery
4.8 (6)
Langhorne, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Troy Kerner, DO

Dr. Troy Kerner, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Kerner works at Advanced General Surgical Assoc in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kerner's Office Locations

    Gregory J. Lynch D.o. PC
    1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 307, Langhorne, PA 19047 (215) 891-1430
    Bergman Pharmacy
    970 Town Center Dr Ste C-15, Langhorne, PA 19047 (215) 891-1430
    St. Mary Medical Center
    1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 (949) 852-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lower Bucks Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Incisional Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2017
    Doctor Kerner repaired my inguinal hernia at St Mary's hospital in Langhorne in January 2017. Doctor Kerners genuine care and surgical skills are second to no one. In February 2017 I had three episodes of gallbladder attacks so I consulted Dr Kerner once again who sent me for an ultrasound to confirm I had gallstones. On March 23, 2017 Dr Kerner removed my gallbladder laparoscopically and once again he did a flawless job. I am on the road to recovery. There is no better surgeon in Bucks County
    Bruce Arnosky in Richboro, PA — Mar 25, 2017
    About Dr. Troy Kerner, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780607317
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Kerner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kerner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kerner works at Advanced General Surgical Assoc in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kerner’s profile.

    Dr. Kerner has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

