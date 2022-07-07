Dr. Troy Lamar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Lamar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Troy Lamar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Lamar works at
Locations
1
California Bariatric Gen Sgy622 W Duarte Rd Ste 301, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 445-0600
2
California Bariatric and General Surgery Associates51 N 5th Ave Ste 202, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 445-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lamar performed the gastric banding procedure on me in March 2011. The procedure worked well and I lost over 75 pounds in 6 months and have maintained most of the weight loss ever since! A truly wonderful surgeon with a caring outlook for his patients!
About Dr. Troy Lamar, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1376629030
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Mem Hospital
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- University Southern CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamar works at
Dr. Lamar has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamar.
