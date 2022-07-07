Overview

Dr. Troy Lamar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Lamar works at California Bariatric Gen Sgy in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.