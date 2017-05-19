Overview of Dr. Troy Layton, MD

Dr. Troy Layton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They completed their residency with University Of Fl College Of Med



Dr. Layton works at SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Athens, AL and Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.