See All Podiatrists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (18)
Map Pin Small Long Beach, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM

Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE.

Dr. Leaming works at Richard L. Bell Dpm Inc. in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
4.8 (126)
View Profile
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
5.0 (149)
View Profile
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
4.5 (47)
View Profile

Dr. Leaming's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard L. Bell Dpm Inc.
    1760 Termino Ave Ste 309, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 986-6887
  2. 2
    West Coast Foot & Ankle
    18080 Beach Blvd Ste 102, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 841-5055

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leaming?

    Jul 31, 2021
    He was Great takes his time and gave me good info on what shoes I should be wearing
    Thomas — Jul 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leaming to family and friends

    Dr. Leaming's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leaming

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM.

    About Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134299183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leaming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leaming has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leaming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leaming has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leaming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leaming. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leaming.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leaming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leaming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.