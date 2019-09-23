Dr. Troy Middleton III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middleton III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Middleton III, MD
Overview of Dr. Troy Middleton III, MD
Dr. Troy Middleton III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Middleton III works at
Dr. Middleton III's Office Locations
Coastal Neurological Institute3280 Dauphin St Bldg A, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 450-3700
Coastal Neurologic Institute30762 STATE HIGHWAY 181, Daphne, AL 36527 Directions (251) 450-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa, 84, had lots of pain problems, however, a new one in her right leg was overpowering all other pains. Dr. Middleton, interviewed her on Monday, got a new MRI on Tuesday, reviewed things with Lisa on Wednesday, operated on Tuesday and she got immediate relief. From pain to cured in 8 days. He is good!
About Dr. Troy Middleton III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1831190024
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Middleton III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Middleton III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middleton III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Middleton III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middleton III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middleton III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middleton III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.