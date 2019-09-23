Overview of Dr. Troy Middleton III, MD

Dr. Troy Middleton III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Middleton III works at Coastal Neurological Institute in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.