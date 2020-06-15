Dr. Troy Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Miles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Troy Miles, MD
Dr. Troy Miles, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Miles works at
Dr. Miles' Office Locations
Shasta Regional Medical Center1100 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-2467
Mercy Medical Center Redding2175 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-2467
Redding1255 Liberty St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-2467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr miles did many surgeries on my Sister. She had so many health concerns but he stayed with her when other Dr may have given up on her. He gave her all his skills and was so very patient. Thank you Dr Miles
About Dr. Troy Miles, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972829968
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Medical Center
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Orthopedic Surgery
