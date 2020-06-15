Overview of Dr. Troy Miles, MD

Dr. Troy Miles, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Miles works at Shasta Orthopaedics in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.