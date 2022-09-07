See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Troy Mounts, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Troy Mounts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Mounts works at Troy I Mounts MD INC in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA, Santa Maria, CA, Van Nuys, CA, Atascadero, CA, Bakersfield, CA and San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Troy I Mounts MD INC
    10 Santa Rosa St # 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-2500
    Troy I Mounts MD INC
    4928 E Clinton Way Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93727 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Troy I Mounts MD INC
    314 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Troy I Mounts MD INC
    6640 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Troy I Mounts MD INC
    5000 San Palo Rd, Atascadero, CA 93422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Troy I Mounts MD INC
    1919 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Troy I Mounts MD
    10 Santa Rosa St Ste 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-2500
    Troy I Mounts MD INC
    13851 E 14th St # 102AB, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 07, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Mounts after months of dealing with excruciating lower back and neck pain. After a couple of consultations he recommended two procedures, micro decompression of the lumbar and decompression/fusion of the neck. Both procedures have been incredibly successful and I am now pain free. I couldn’t ask for a more knowledgeable and professional surgeon. He was genuine in checking in after surgeries and the scars healed very neatly, I don’t know whether to call him a magician or an artist, probably both. I highly recommend having Dr. Mounts on your side if you are dealing with any back pain, I could not be happier with the results
    Andrew Gold — Sep 07, 2022
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285825018
    Education & Certifications

    • Rothman Institute and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
    • Orthopedic Surgery
