Overview

Dr. Troy Mounts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Mounts works at Troy I Mounts MD INC in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA, Santa Maria, CA, Van Nuys, CA, Atascadero, CA, Bakersfield, CA and San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.