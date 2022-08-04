See All Neurosurgeons in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Troy Munson, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Troy Munson, MD

Dr. Troy Munson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Knoxville Hospital and Clinics and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.

Dr. Munson works at Mercy Brain and Spine Center in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Munson's Office Locations

    Mercy Brain and Spine Center
    1111 6th Ave Ste B1, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 358-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr Munson is an amazing surgeon who truly saved my husbands life after he broke his neck in a diving accident. We can not thank him enough for his expertise. He was great at explaining everything and answering questions. We highly recommend this surgeon!!!
    Kratofil — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Troy Munson, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Munson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munson works at Mercy Brain and Spine Center in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Munson’s profile.

    Dr. Munson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Munson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

