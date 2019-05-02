Dr. Troy Junior New, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Junior New is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Junior New, MD
Overview of Dr. Troy Junior New, MD
Dr. Troy Junior New, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX.
Dr. Junior New's Office Locations
Grapevine OBGYN1600 W College St Ste 340, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 329-0389
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So thankful I found Dr. New! From the moment you enter the practice, everyone is friendly and welcoming. Dr. New listens, educates and provides customized care. I’ve never had to wait more than 10 minutes omg he waiting room and his medical assistants stay on top of returning phone calls. After a difficult first pregnancy, I switched to Dr. New. He kept a close watch during my second pregnancy for any issues and it was reassuring to know that I could count on him and his team.
About Dr. Troy Junior New, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1962408062
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Junior New has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Junior New accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Junior New has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Junior New. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Junior New.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Junior New, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Junior New appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.