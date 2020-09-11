Overview of Dr. Troy Niguidula, MD

Dr. Troy Niguidula, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.



Dr. Niguidula works at Genaro C. Fernandez, MD in National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.