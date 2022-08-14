Dr. Troy Payner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Payner, MD
Overview of Dr. Troy Payner, MD
Dr. Troy Payner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Payner's Office Locations
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine8333 Naab Rd Ste 250, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 396-1357
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine355 W 16TH ST, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 396-1357
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (carmel)13345 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 396-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Stellar. In every way. I have recommended him to many people. Not one negative aspect of his treatment approaches, his staff, including his ability to help me feel capable to go live life!
About Dr. Troy Payner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp and Good Samaritan Hosp
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
