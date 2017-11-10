Overview of Dr. Troy Potter, MD

Dr. Troy Potter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Potter works at Collom and Carney Clinic Radiology in Texarkana, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.