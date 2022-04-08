Dr. Troy Pulas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Pulas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Troy Pulas, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL.
Trinity Psychiatric Associates4800 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 483-5912Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
Solace Behavioral Health17222 Hospital Blvd Ste 226, Brooksville, FL 34601 Directions (352) 678-5550
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
my appointments went well he seemed very caring and took his time with me never felt rushed at all.
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1407074263
- Addiction Psychiatry
