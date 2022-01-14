See All Dermatologists in Eugene, OR
Dr. Troy Richey, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (76)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Troy Richey, MD is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR. They completed their residency with Fitzsimons Army Medical Center

Dr. Richey works at Willamette Valley Dermatology in Eugene, OR with other offices in Springfield, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willamette Valley Dermatology
    360 S Garden Way Ste 230, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 747-6159
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Willamette Valley Dermatology
    1605 G St, Springfield, OR 97477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 747-6159
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Troy Richey, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457458192
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Brooke Army Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richey has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

