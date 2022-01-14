Dr. Richey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troy Richey, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Richey, MD is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR. They completed their residency with Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
Dr. Richey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Willamette Valley Dermatology360 S Garden Way Ste 230, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 747-6159Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Willamette Valley Dermatology1605 G St, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 747-6159Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richey?
Very skillful
About Dr. Troy Richey, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1457458192
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richey works at
Dr. Richey has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richey speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.