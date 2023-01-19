Dr. Troy Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Schmidt, MD
Dr. Troy Schmidt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants9509 N Beach St Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 741-4347
Sanford USD Medical Center1205 S Grange Ave Ste 104, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 328-8500
- Medical City Alliance
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
They did a great job of getting me in and out and then checking on me after I had a colonoscopy. I would recommend them to everyone
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.