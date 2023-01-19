Overview

Dr. Troy Schmidt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.



Dr. Schmidt works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.