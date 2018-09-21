Dr. Scott III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troy Scott III, MD
Dr. Troy Scott III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center135 E 38th St, Erie, PA 16504 Directions (814) 868-8661
dr scott20 years ago u did prostate surgery on me and I am still here.why did u leave me and Clarene.my email. kcaj85@ hotmail.com
- 55 years of experience
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Urology
Dr. Scott III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.