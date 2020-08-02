See All Radiation Oncologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Troy Scroggins Jr, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Troy Scroggins Jr, MD

Dr. Troy Scroggins Jr, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Scroggins Jr works at OCHSNER MEDICAL CENTER - RADIOLOGY in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Scroggins Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3440
  2. 2
    Ochsner Baptist
    2700 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-9311
  3. 3
    St. Tammany Cancer Center, A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center
    900 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 249-2383
  4. 4
    Ochsner Baptist
    2820 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2020
    Excellent doctor with a calm and thoughtful demeanor. Treated my cancer and his notes indicated his broad concern for my well being.
    That guy — Aug 02, 2020
    About Dr. Troy Scroggins Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811934219
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
