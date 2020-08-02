Overview of Dr. Troy Scroggins Jr, MD

Dr. Troy Scroggins Jr, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Scroggins Jr works at OCHSNER MEDICAL CENTER - RADIOLOGY in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.