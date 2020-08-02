Dr. Troy Scroggins Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scroggins Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Scroggins Jr, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3440
Ochsner Baptist2700 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-9311
St. Tammany Cancer Center, A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center900 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 249-2383
Ochsner Baptist2820 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-3440
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent doctor with a calm and thoughtful demeanor. Treated my cancer and his notes indicated his broad concern for my well being.
- Radiation Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1811934219
- Washington University
- Radiation Oncology
