Dr. Troy Shell, MD
Overview of Dr. Troy Shell, MD
Dr. Troy Shell, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Shell's Office Locations
Paradise Coast Breast Specialists7955 Airport Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 734-3533Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Paradise Coast Breast Specialists7955 Airport Pulling Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 734-3533
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment with Dr Shell was excellent. Her explanation of the procedure was superb and she provided information that left ,me feeling more comfortable and assured that was truly in good hands. I left feeling that the journey ahead would be okay. Beautiful person!!
About Dr. Troy Shell, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Eastern VA Medical School
- University of Virginia
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shell has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Shell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shell.
