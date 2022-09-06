Overview of Dr. Troy Singh, MD

Dr. Troy Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.



Dr. Singh works at Troy Singh MD/ Modern Health And Wellness in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.