Dr. Troy Sofinowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Troy Sofinowski, MD
Dr. Troy Sofinowski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University Of Maryland and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah, Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Sofinowski's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology Paducah2603 Kentucky Ave Ste 102, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 442-3539
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology543 Powell Ln, Benton, KY 42025 Directions (270) 442-3539
Baptist Health Paducah2501 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 575-8339
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice dr very caring easy to talk to he’s a really good dr very knowledgeable
About Dr. Troy Sofinowski, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC
- Oklahoma University
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University Of Maryland
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sofinowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofinowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sofinowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sofinowski has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sofinowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofinowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofinowski.
