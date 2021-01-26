See All Psychiatrists in Billings, MT
Dr. Troy Stiles, DO

Psychiatry
2.7 (27)
Map Pin Small Billings, MT
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Troy Stiles, DO

Dr. Troy Stiles, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Billings Clinic.

Dr. Stiles works at Big Sky Psychiatric Services in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Psychological Testing, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stiles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kathleen J. Wagner Lcsw
    820 Division St, Billings, MT 59101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 294-5225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Billings Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Function Testing
Psychological Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Function Testing

Treatment frequency



Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Troy Stiles, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437122207
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Stiles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stiles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stiles works at Big Sky Psychiatric Services in Billings, MT. View the full address on Dr. Stiles’s profile.

    Dr. Stiles has seen patients for Psychological Testing, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

