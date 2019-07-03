Overview of Dr. Troy Takagishi, MD

Dr. Troy Takagishi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Takagishi works at Norton Neurology Services in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.