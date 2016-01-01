Overview of Dr. Troy Tyner, DO

Dr. Troy Tyner, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Tyner works at Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.