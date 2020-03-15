Dr. Troy Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Watkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Troy Watkins, MD
Dr. Troy Watkins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Watkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Watkins' Office Locations
-
1
Boise8854 W Emerald St Ste 170, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 343-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watkins?
Dr. Walkins performed emergency surgery for severe hand infection with follow-up surgery to remove finger tip. Communicated well during my several follow-up appointments. Very helpful in suggesting effective and low cost therapy techniques. Office is pleasant and support staff efficient with scheduling and insurance carrier.
About Dr. Troy Watkins, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1083654305
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama - Hand Surgery
- University Of Ut Medical Center
- Northwestern - University in Chicago
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins works at
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.