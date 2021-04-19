Dr. Troy Woodard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Woodard, MD
Overview of Dr. Troy Woodard, MD
Dr. Troy Woodard, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurological Skull Base Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Woodard works at
Dr. Woodard's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodard?
Dr. Woodard is brilliant. I had chronic sinus’s problems and he helped me Though that with a simple surgery procedure. I’m feeling great and no more sinus's issues.
About Dr. Troy Woodard, MD
- Neurological Skull Base Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740458397
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodard works at
Dr. Woodard has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.