Overview of Dr. Troy Woodman, MD

Dr. Troy Woodman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Woodman works at Aesthetic Surgery Centre in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.