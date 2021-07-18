Dr. Troy Woodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Woodman, MD
Overview of Dr. Troy Woodman, MD
Dr. Troy Woodman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Woodman works at
Dr. Woodman's Office Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Specialists - Tacoma Clinic2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
-
2
Aesthetic Surgery Centre34503 9th Ave S Ste 230, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and empathetic. Incredible work done in surgery. Would recommend him to friends and family, I feel very fortunate for his help and expertise.
About Dr. Troy Woodman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487638086
Education & Certifications
- Univ. Wa|University Wa
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Woodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodman works at
Dr. Woodman has seen patients for Trichiasis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodman.
