Dr. Troy Woodman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (26)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Troy Woodman, MD

Dr. Troy Woodman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Woodman works at Aesthetic Surgery Centre in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woodman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Specialists - Tacoma Clinic
    2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Aesthetic Surgery Centre
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 230, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 18, 2021
    Dr. Troy Woodman, MD
    About Dr. Troy Woodman, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Woodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodman has seen patients for Trichiasis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.