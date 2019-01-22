Overview of Dr. Troy Zimbelman, DPM

Dr. Troy Zimbelman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmore Community Hospital and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Zimbelman works at Autauga Family Footcare Clinic in Prattville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.