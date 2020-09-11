Overview

Dr. Truc Trinh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They completed their residency with University of Virginia



Dr. Trinh works at Gastroenterology Center NOVA in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.