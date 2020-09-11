Dr. Truc Trinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Truc Trinh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Truc Trinh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They completed their residency with University of Virginia
Dr. Trinh works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Center NOVA3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 220, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 560-6106
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Trinh to be knowledgeable and have a great bedside manner. I do recommend seeing her. The issue I have is trying to get a hold of anyone at the office. You can leave numerous voicemails/emails/etc and it is extremely difficult to get a call back to even schedule an appointment. When you are able to get someone on the phone they do take their time and are very sweet and answer all your questions.
About Dr. Truc Trinh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1063441863
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinh works at
Dr. Trinh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trinh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.