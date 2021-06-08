See All Nephrologists in Reading, PA
Dr. Trudy Demko, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Trudy Demko, MD

Dr. Trudy Demko, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.

Dr. Demko works at Fresenius Kidney Care Wyomissing in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Demko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fresenius Kidney Care Wyomissing
    965 Berkshire Blvd, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 370-1215
  2. 2
    Reading Nephrology Ltd.
    1030 Reed Ave Ste 114, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 376-7365
  3. 3
    Fresenius Kidney Care Pennsylvania Dialysis Center
    625 Spring St, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 375-1215
  4. 4
    Stanford S. Feinberg MD PC
    1001 Reed Ave, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 378-7963

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia

Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Trudy Demko, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780667691
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demko works at Fresenius Kidney Care Wyomissing in Reading, PA. View the full address on Dr. Demko’s profile.

    Dr. Demko has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Demko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

