Dr. Truman Earl, MD
Overview of Dr. Truman Earl, MD
Dr. Truman Earl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.
Dr. Earl's Office Locations
State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 815-3135Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Family Medicine Associates Pllc1410 E Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5065
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Truman Earl, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1710034509
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- General Surgery
Dr. Earl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Earl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Earl has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, Liver Cancer and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Earl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Earl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Earl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Earl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.