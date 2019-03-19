Dr. Truman Hawes Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawes Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Truman Hawes Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Truman Hawes Jr, MD
Dr. Truman Hawes Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hawes Jr' Office Locations
Acadiana Womens Health Group Pmc4640 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr. has been taking care of me for 30+ years.
About Dr. Truman Hawes Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1811997331
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
