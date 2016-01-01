See All Plastic Surgeons in Lufkin, TX
Dr. Trung Ho, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Lufkin, TX
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Trung Ho, MD

Dr. Trung Ho, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .

Dr. Ho works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    1105 W Frank Ave Ste 280, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00pm - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer
Third-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer
Third-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Trung Ho, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1205151545
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kleinert Inst Hand &amp;amp; Microvasc Surg|Kleinert Inst Hand &amp;amp;amp; Microvasc Surg
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Scott &amp;amp; White Meml Hosp|Scott &amp;amp;amp; White Meml Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Scott and White Hosp TX A&amp;amp;amp;M Sch of Med|Scott and White Hosp TX A&amp;amp;M Sch of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 

