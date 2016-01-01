Dr. Trung Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trung Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Trung Ho, MD
Dr. Trung Ho, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group1105 W Frank Ave Ste 280, Lufkin, TX 75904 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00pm - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
About Dr. Trung Ho, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- Male
- 1205151545
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Inst Hand &amp; Microvasc Surg|Kleinert Inst Hand &amp;amp; Microvasc Surg
- Scott &amp; White Meml Hosp|Scott &amp;amp; White Meml Hosp
- Scott and White Hosp TX A&amp;amp;M Sch of Med|Scott and White Hosp TX A&amp;M Sch of Med
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ho using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Ho has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.