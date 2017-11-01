Overview of Dr. Trung Le, MD

Dr. Trung Le, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Le works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Bedsores and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.