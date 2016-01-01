Overview of Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD

Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.



Dr. Nguyen works at Advanced Eye Care Clinic in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.