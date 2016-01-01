Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD
Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Trung Minh Nguyen MD Inc.11180 Warner Ave Ste 151, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 444-0303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1316941966
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
