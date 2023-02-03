Overview of Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD

Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Nguyen works at Trung D Nguyen MD in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.