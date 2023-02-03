Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD
Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Fort Worth Office900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 921-5997
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can not begin to say enough good about Dr. Nguyen and Cathy! I had an inguinal hernia, that over the course of a weekend became excruciatingly painful. I called Dr. Nguyen's office for the first time on Monday. I explained the problem and urgency due to the pain, to Cathy. She was able to rush schedule an appointment for 2 days out, instead of 7-10 days. I called Monday, was seen on Wednesday, and had surgery the following Monday, due to the urgency. Dr. Nguyen and Cathy went way out of their way to work with other doctors to reschedule surgery times at the hospital in order to tend to me. All went well and as planned. It has been 11 months since the surgery, and no issues. Dr. Nguyen called me personally, on several occasions, both before and after the surgery. Just to check on me and make sure everything was ok. Cathy is spectacular on the office and paperwork side and Dr. Nguyen is honestly, the BEST doctor that I have ever dealt with. GREAT experience with a bad situation!!!
About Dr. Trung Nguyen, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1942261771
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.