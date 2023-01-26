Overview

Dr. Trung Tran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Audrain Community Hospital, Blessing Health Keokuk, Blessing Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Callaway Community Hospital, Fitzgibbon Hospital, Moberly Regional Medical Center, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Pershing Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Missouri Heart Center in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.