Dr. Trung Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trung Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trung Tran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Audrain Community Hospital, Blessing Health Keokuk, Blessing Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Callaway Community Hospital, Fitzgibbon Hospital, Moberly Regional Medical Center, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Pershing Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Missouri Heart Center1605 E Broadway Ste 300, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 256-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Audrain Community Hospital
- Blessing Health Keokuk
- Blessing Hospital
- Boone Hospital Center
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Callaway Community Hospital
- Fitzgibbon Hospital
- Moberly Regional Medical Center
- Northeast Regional Medical Center
- Pershing Memorial Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- Sullivan County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Always pleasant and understanding. Listens intently and rarely seems rushed. I greatly appreciate his expertise.
About Dr. Trung Tran, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1710189592
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.