Overview of Dr. Trung Truong, MD

Dr. Trung Truong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Truong works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Rancho Mission Viejo in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.