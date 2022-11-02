Dr. Trung Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trung Truong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Trung Truong, MD
Dr. Trung Truong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Truong works at
Dr. Truong's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Rancho Mission Viejo30492 Gateway Pl Ste 210, Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Truong is a great doctor. He has been my son's pediatrician for the past six years. I have never gone to a different doctor.
About Dr. Trung Truong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1801877170
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Dr. Truong speaks Vietnamese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
