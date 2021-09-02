Overview of Dr. Trupti Patel, MD

Dr. Trupti Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Somerset Pediatric Group in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Raritan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.