Dr. Trupti Patel, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Trupti Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They completed their residency with Harrisburg Hospital Family Practice

Dr. Patel works at Physicians Premiere Weight and Wellness Center in Ashburn, VA with other offices in South Riding, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Premiere Weight and Wellness Center
    21035 Sycolin Rd Ste 180, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Physicians Premiere Weight and Wellness Center
    25055 Riding Plz Ste 230, South Riding, VA 20152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 783-5673

Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 06, 2020
    Dr. Patel has assisted me in my weight management when all else has failed. I am encouraged and motivated through her compassion to help me reach my healthy weight goals. Her staff is always helpful and encouraging.
    Karen — Mar 06, 2020
    About Dr. Trupti Patel, MD

    Family Medicine
    English
    1780684191
    Education & Certifications

    Harrisburg Hospital Family Practice
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trupti Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

