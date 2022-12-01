Dr. Trusha Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trusha Shah, MD
Dr. Trusha Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.
Long Island Skin3 Delaware Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6105
Trusha Shah MD PC4273 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 605-0600
- 3 2 Ohio Dr Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6105
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr Shah is great,she pays attention,is respectful of your situation and provid3s timely treatments.i wouldn’t go to anyone else . I’ve known her for over 6 years and never a bad experience. She’s the best ,I highly recommend her
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
