Dr. Tsai-Lung Tsai, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tsai-Lung Tsai, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England
College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Charlottesville Orthopaedic Center Plc.183 Spotnap Rd Ste C, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 244-8412
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doctor, very knowledgeable and made the time to explain.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute Hand and Micro Surgery
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
