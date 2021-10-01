See All Hand Surgeons in Middletown, NY
Dr. Tsai-Lung Tsai, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tsai-Lung Tsai, DO

Dr. Tsai-Lung Tsai, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.

Dr. Tsai works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow
    95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Charlottesville Orthopaedic Center Plc.
    183 Spotnap Rd Ste C, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 244-8412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 01, 2021
    Great doctor, very knowledgeable and made the time to explain.
    — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Tsai-Lung Tsai, DO

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518112788
    Education & Certifications

    • Christine M. Kleinert Institute Hand and Micro Surgery
    • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tsai-Lung Tsai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

