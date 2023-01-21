Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsauyu Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tsauyu Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mother Frances Hospital910 E Houston St, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 531-4268
-
2
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-6790
-
3
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Broadway Commons8288 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 606-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Dr. Lin is a rare gem in todays fast paced medical world and I feel so appreciative to have him on my team! He is far more than just a brilliant physician. He is kind, caring and makes his patients feel that they are truly important. He listens and addresses your concerns with sincerity and takes the time to communicate in an easy to understand manner. He is a man of great integrity and has a great big beautiful smile that will brighten your worst day! Every member of his staff is kind, patient, and considerate. I feel blessed.
About Dr. Tsauyu Lin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1477527331
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.